Tomorrowland issues updated statement, festival spirit remains stronger than ever

In a new statement posted 1 hour ago on social media, Tomorrowland announced that they’ve been working all night to find solutions for the Main Stage area, after the stage burnt down yesterday. In the statement, Tomorrowland shared; “We spent the night working on possible solutions for the Main Stage area. No other parts of the festival venue, stages or areas were impacted”

News of the fire broke yesterday, with videos and images circulating online showing the main stage engulfed in enormous flames.

In an official statement by Tomorrowland on social media yesterday, they mentioned that no one was harmed; “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.” The fire broke out just two days before weekend one of the festival, and at the time of writing this article the exact cause of the fire is yet to be discovered. The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office requested an investigation into the incident, and right now it’s being ruled as accidental arson.

According to an article on HLN, the fire brigade reported secondary fires in the area which were kept under control, with some residents in the neighbouring areas needing to be evacuated.

Yesterday, Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said in a statement that “cancelling never occurred to us”, and the festival will go on as planned, with the headliners’ performances being the main priority. The Main Stage area has since been cleared by the fire department, and the safety teams are working around the clock to make sure that all the debris from the Main Stage is removed.

This morning, hundreds of festival-goers were seen entering the DreamVille campsite, which is expected to host 38 000 people.

Artists from all over the globe have been showing their support for the festival. Belgian techno artist Charlotte de Witte, who was set to make history by opening and closing the Main Stage shared her sympathy “I’m speechless. My heart and thoughts go out to all of you in this hard moment”, while Martin Garrix said “sending so much love and happy to hear everybody is safe. ❤️🙏🏼”

This is a developing story and we will update you as it unfolds.