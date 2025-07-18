Dark Mode Light Mode
Nativalien unveils luminous new single ‘On & On’ featuring Pinwheel Valley

July 18, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Nativalien / Image credit: Doros Theodorou

Genre-blurring producer Nativalien, dropped his mesmersing new track ‘On & On’ on July 18 via Hot Soap Records. The track features vocals and production from his other acclaimed project, Pinwheel Valley (formerly KAIS), blending the emotional storytelling of one alias with the dancefloor precision of the another.

Rooted in deep and melodic house with a techno edge, Nativalien crafts immersive sonic journeys shaped by his rich, cross-continental background spanning Amman, London, Vancouver, and now Cyprus, where he leads Hot Soap Studios Ltd. With a foundation in classical music, a singer-songwriter’s sensitivity, and a DJ’s sense for momentum, his sound is unmistakably his own.

‘On & On’ is a lush, vocal-driven cut, combining bold piano hooks, sleek grooves, and bursts of urban texture. Designed for both movement and introspection, it pulses with sunset-soaked warmth and late-night depth. ‘On & On’ isn’t just a track, it’s a fusion of passion and precision set to resonate far beyond the dancefloor.

Speaking on the single Nativalien shared; I created this track to shape Nativalien’s bold sonic identity — a vibrant blend of piano-driven, vocal-laced house music made for the dancefloor. Centered on a soaring grand piano melody, the soundscape builds with rhythmic shakers and gritty police sirens, evoking sunlit beach parties straight out of a Slim Aarons photo. As Pinwheel Valley, I performed the topline vocals, aiming for the emotional punch of Years & Years’ Desire. The focus was to achieve something both rhythmically charged and melodically rich.”

Stream ‘On & On’ below:

 

Follow Nativalien:

WebsiteInstagramBeatportSoundcloudSpotify

 

