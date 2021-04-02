Fans are accustomed to seeing announcements and releases on very scheduled timelines, but what they don’t see behind the scenes are the years and years of tweaking, perfecting, shifting, and writing that have to happen first to hear just a three-minute song. For Wavedash, their debut album World Famous Tour has been four years in the making, comprising twelve songs that just released today.

If at any point you find yourself thinking, “Cool, so this is what the album is going to sound like,” you’re sure to be in for a rude awakening. From the four previously released singles — “Dummo Loop,” “Lemon Nades,” “Stallions,” and “By Any Means” — to the eight new tracks, the styles ebb and flow like the rapids of a raging river. Turbulent bass and tremulous synths collide in a tumultuous tempest of transcendental tones to create an album that is wholly fresh and ultimately timeless.

Regarding the album, Wavedash said: “The electronic dance music scene has shifted quite a bit over the last five years and this album is partially our response to that. All of our idols made albums, and there’s something undeniable about the lasting effect a larger, cohesive body of work can have on your life. We hope that World Famous Tour will be one of those records, through the ups and downs- because it certainly has been for us.

Upon announcing the album, Wavedash’s fan base showed no lack of anticipation for the release with the limited edition vinyl for World Famous Tour selling out within one hour. Shortly following album release day, on April 5th, they’ll be dropping their first ever clothing line, available via the Insomniac Records online shop.

Photo via Thomas Ewart