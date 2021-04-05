So far in the pandemic, we’ve seen many artists, brands, and creators launch live streamed shows, whether one off streams or fully-produced festivals. We’ve also seen a growing number of virtual reality creations, and MUZZ is about to take that to the next level,

MUZZ & SlyFest have announced the world’s first artist tour inside virtual reality. This monumental occasion will feature 8 performances across 8 different virtual venues, including MUZZ’s own bespoke venue, every Saturday night for 8 weeks. All shows will be 100% free for absolutely anyone to join – with select dates being aired in peak times of multiple time zones. Anyone participating will simply need a computer with VRchat installed (completely free) – having a VR headset is not needed, although it will definitely enhance the immersion. For those who can’t make it, the events will be streamed live on Twitch as it happens.

Events will include intense audiovisuals, custom light shows, real pole dancers performing inside virtual reality (yes, you read that correctly), as well as artist meet & greets inside the virtual venues.

With a huge lineup already announced for select dates, including the likes of Teddy Killerz, Feint, Mollie Collins plus many more to be announced, it’s safe to say MUZZ is showing us a glimpse of the future of online performances.

Join MUZZ’s discord to RSVP: https://linktr.ee/MUZZHQ