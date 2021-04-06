Following news that Red Rocks would be opening at limited capacity this summer, and Zhu announcing five dates right off the bat, Diplo has announced two back-to-back shows in May with Sidepiece.

May 12 & May 13, Diplo will perform at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado with Sidepiece as support.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am MT — go here to purchase.

red rocks im back next month for 2 shows with sidepiece. tickets on sale this wednesday at 10am MThttps://t.co/ovuIxXCAmn pic.twitter.com/J83Bdj4kC2 — diplo (@diplo) April 5, 2021

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group