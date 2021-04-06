A collaboration of unexpected proportions, Rezz has confirmed that she has a forthcoming song with actress and musician Dove Cameron coming out soon.

The revelation occurred in the midst of an Instagram Live from Cameron when Rezz entered and dropped the news, almost too casually, “can’t wait for our song to come out aaaaaaaaaa.”

Cameron starred in the Disney channel series Liv and Maddie in 2013 and also had a recurring guest part on the Marvel: Agents Of Shield series in 2018 which exposed her to an older audience. Those who know her from television might not know that she has a quite successful music career, boasting 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and hundreds of millions of streams.

Stay tuned for more info on this collab soon!

IM STOOOKEEEDD — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 2, 2021

