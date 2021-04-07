As the world opens up more and more each day, thanks to the millions of people receiving vaccinations, wearing masks, and social distancing, we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Already in the past few weeks we’ve seen myriad festivals announce dates, lineups, and artists begin to announce shows. Now, one of bass music’s most beloved labels, Deadbeats, has announced it’s taking its own tour back on the road.

With a lineup still to be announced, the Deadbeats “Revival” Tour is a go. Spanning 13 dates from September through January of next year, including a double header in a city yet to be revealed, you can expect the biggest production, the most cathartic experience, and the biggest explosion of energy from any of their shows yet.

“Can’t even put into words how excited we are to be announcing our FIRST shows in over a year….,” says Zeds Dead. “For the first time in WAY too long, we will be able to produce Deadbeats events the way you remember them – at full capacity venues with insane production, bringing all the Deadbeats artists along for the ride.

“If the last year has taught us anything it is to not take the little things for granted. We made a decision not to do drive ins or reduced capacity socially distanced shows that could compromise the quality of the experience you have all come to expect from us and the label, and to prioritize the safety and well-being of our fans, and to wait…and now that the wait is over all we can say is IT’S GOING TO FEEL SO GOOD TO BE BACK…This is Deadbeats: The Revival! Tickets on sale Friday. No RSVP, no wait list, no presale, no BS. See you on the dancefloor.”

Tickets will be available via deadbeatsofficial.com on Friday.

Photo via Jas Davis