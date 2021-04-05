Following sexual abuse allegations and Bassnectar’s exit from the music industry in June and July of last year, law firms in Philadelphia and Nashville have filed a joint lawsuit against Lorin Ashton, aka Bassnectar, Amorphous Music, Inc., Bassnectar Touring, Inc., Redlight Management, Inc., C3 Presents, L.L.C, and Interactive Giving Fund on behalf of their clients, Rachel Ramsbottom and Alexis Bowling.

The plaintiffs assert they were sexually abused as minors by Bassnectar.

Bassnectar and various management companies also are accused in the lawsuit of engaging in a human trafficking venture, according to the press release. Bassnectar is also accused of manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

“We have seen a true reckoning in recent years of powerful individuals and institutions finally being held to account for years of sexual abuse against adults and minors. But we have only begun to scratch the surface of how these influential figures and entities can go on for years committing abuses without being held responsible,” said attorney Brian Kent, of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP in Philadelphia. “This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed.”

Anyone with information about Ashton or who has been victimized themselves can call the law firm’s hotline at 855-382-3385. For more information, contact Brian Kent or Stewart Ryan directly at 855-382-3385, [email protected], or [email protected]

H/T Reddit | Photo via aLIVE Coverage