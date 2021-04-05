Zedd is gearing up for his first NFT drop ANTIPODE, featuring visual artists FVCKRENDER and SILLYGABE.

The NFT collection includes six original pieces of art and music including IMPACT, INVALIDITY, RITUAL, RESTED — and more that have yet to be revealed. The producer gives a behind-the-scenes look into the musical and visual elements via Instagram below.

Zedd shares of the concept: “ANTIPODE means ‘the direct opposite to something’ and the idea was for both pieces to live in the same universe but to be directly opposing.”

In RITUAL, “we see the ball in a dynamic version- electrified, lit up and the center of a ceremony!” And in RESTED, “it’s in its meditative space. The closer the ball comes to the rose the more the meditation-inspired sound intensifies.”

Considering Zedd has yet to release new music in 2021, these NFTs are especially hot commodities.

ANTIPODE drops tomorrow, 4/6 on Nifty Gateway at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST.

ZEDD x FVCKRENDER x SILLYGABE Present ANTIPODE

Photo via Danilo Lewis