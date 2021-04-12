Destructo is holding off on throwing his signature events until he’s able to host at 100% capacity.

The legendary DJ/producer gives dance music fans an update on the future of All My Friends Music Festival and AMF’s FriendShip via tweet below. Destructo says these beloved events will return when “conditions are right” and able to be run “at a standard that is equal to or better than pre-pandemic levels.”

Destructo shares:

Trust me, I want to be with you guys and party more than ever, but I won’t produce a half baked version and compromise health and safety to make a quick buck. Please continue to be patient and when the time is right, you will be the first to know.

All My Friends Music Festival debuted in 2018 in the heart of downtown LA and landed again in 2019 with a successful follow up. FriendShip last took place in January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

FriendShip’s website currently shows the event on hold with a TBA status, while AMF’s website defaults to a sign up page for 2022 announcements.

Photo via Oh Dag Yo Photography