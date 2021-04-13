Spring time is finally here and your favorite artists are beginning to prepare for what will be a deluge of new music this upcoming summer. This week we saw new releases from the likes of eevee, Shöckface, Dabow and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Lofi queen eevee enlists cliffe for a new collaboration titled ‘nothin left’ a soothing lofi cut.

Tiësto remixes ATB’s classic ‘(9PM)’ and gives it a summery deep house touch suitable for the upcoming summer and warmer events.

Bass music veteran Excision and Subtronics join forces for ‘Bunker Buster’ an explosive and hard hitting dubstep anthem.

Shöckface and frequent collaborator mark veins release ‘Poison’ featuring Miami-based vocalist Still Haze. Poison is the lead single off of Shöckface’s debut EP ‘WAR WITH MYSLEF’ out late May.

Zhu teams up with Yuna for ‘Sky Is Crying’ an danceable saxophone classic type of record you would expect from Zhu.