The electronic/dance world is hanging on the edge of anticipation for Porter Robinson‘s sophomore album Nurture — and now we have the finalized tracklist to look forward to.

In the post below, Porter reconfirms the album’s release date as April 23 along with the 14-song tracklist. Previously released singles “Look At The Sky,” “Get Your Wish,” “Mirror,” “Something Comforting,” and “Musician” are included in the mix, along with several never-before-heard productions.

Porter persevered through the lockdown, using time to his advantage for his latest creation. He shared back in December, “It’s my favorite music I’ve ever made. I’m so so fucking grateful for the extra time… the album (and me) have both benefitted so much.”

See the Nurture tracklist below — and check back here to listen when it drops!

Porter Robinson – Nurture [Tracklist]

Pre-order: http://porter.fm/nurture