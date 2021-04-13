Kygo is gearing up for new music this Friday, marking his first release of 2021.

The producer took to social media over the weekend to get fans hyped — “10 likes on this photo and I’ll release a new song next week,” he playfully shared.

He soon followed up the initial post with additional info, revealing “Gone Are The Days,” a new collaboration with James Gillespie. More than just a single, Kygo calls this “a new chapter of music.”

Kygo stayed very active through 2020, first with his Avicii Tribute song, “Forever Yours” featuring Sandro Cavazza, followed up by a number of collaborative Golden Hour tracks and the album’s full release. The producer also revitalized dance floor classics including Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.”

Photo via Rukes.com