Illenium’s fourth album, Fallen Embers, is due out this summer, after he revealed the track title and approximate release date last week. In the replies, Excision gave a cheeky ‘eyes’ emoji, signaling another collaboration between the two would be included on the release.

Now, we have our first listen of the track which also features HALIENE. Once again combining the melodic prowess of Illenium and the devastating heaviness of Excision, coupled with HALIENE’s larger than life voice, this is sure to be another fan favorite following their first two collaborations, “Gold (Stupid Love)” and “Feel Something.”

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com