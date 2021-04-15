The last we heard from Pendulum, they had released the double header “Driver / Nothing For Free” back in 2020, but they’re back again this year following a ten-year gap of original releases with “Come Alive.”

Coming from a purely subjective standpoint, this is going to go down as one of Pendulum’s best songs of their vast discography. Era-wise, it fits in more with In Silico than any of their other projects, projecting massive rock vibes similar to bands like Nine Inch Nails, Tool, or A Perfect Circle.

With Rob’s iconic vocals taking a front seat against the futuristic synths and thundering guitar riffs, it’s an incredibly engaging and wholly satisfying listening experience. The way that it grows and evolves along the length of the track is absolutely wonderful, as well, leading to the exceptionally heavy breakdown at 2:48.

Check out “Come Alive” below!