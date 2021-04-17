Rezz takes to social media to share details about her highly-anticipated collaboration with mau5trap label boss, deadmau5.

The power team’s track is called “Hypnocurrency,” and is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on April 23rd. The song will aptly be accompanied by a NFT art drop, available for purchase on MakersPlace on April 20th.

The preview shared to her Instagram gives listeners a sneak peek of the song that features Rezz’s genre-defining bass and deadmau5’s unmistakable progressive melodies that have earned him global acclaim as a leader in the progressive house space.

The Rezzmau5 collaboration, as Rezz has dubbed it, is a long time coming and has been in the works since 2018. Rezz has worked closely with Deadmau5 over the years as a standout act on mau5trap. Some of her earliest works, The Silence Is Deafening and Mass Manipulation, which catapulted her to the top ranks of the electronic music industry, were released on the Canadian record label.

See the Rezzmau5 announce and NFT preview here!

Hypnocurrency W/ @deadmau5 out on mau5trap April 23rd 🙂 This is also my first NFT, which drops 4.20 @ 3:30pst on @makersplacebo pic.twitter.com/7O0sw1mXPk — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 17, 2021

