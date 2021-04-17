A new online competition “NFTs: The Pitch” features a star-studded cast of crypto and NFT heavyweights allocating $1 million in funds for the next big idea. Think “Shark Tank”-meets-NFTs.

Sound Ventures, a venture capital fund founded by Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher heads up the competition, seeking out those “who are innovating with NFTs whether it’s just an idea or a product in market.”

The panel includes creators, collectors, investors and artists from all walks of the crypto spectrum including Sound Ventures’ own Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher, Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, 3LAU, Whale Shark, Metakovan and Linda Xie.

“Throughout my career I’ve researched, invested in, and even personally incubated innovative ways to help artists reach their full potential,” said Oseary shares. “NFTs are a groundbreaking chapter for talent to continually protect and monetize their IP via smart contracts, and have applications that touch all categories.”

On April 21, finalists will participate in a live, virtual pitch session with the judges. Unfortunately, applications are closed — but you can get more info about “NFTs: The Pitch” here.

H/T: edm.com, Source: Variety | Photo via Rukes.com