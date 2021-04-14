We’re all patiently waiting for the release of Nurture, the second studio album from Porter Robinson, on April 23. The tracklist was just recently revealed, but Goldenvoice and Brownies & Lemonade have even more awesome news on the horizon — Secret Sky is coming back.

The virtual music festival made its debut last year on the weekend that Second Sky, Porter Robinson’s curated festival from 2019, was due to make its return. However, we all know that COVID-19 threw a wrench in any festival plans over the last year. Still, Second Sky featured an incredible lineup all leading to a final performance from Porter that revealed the new single “Look At The Sky.”

Second Sky will return on April 24, the day following the release of Nurture. The live stream will be open to all but you can register here ahead of time to be the first to know where to watch.