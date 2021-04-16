MUST DIE! just recently announced his sophomore album CRISIS VISION, due out May 21, and we’re already getting super hyped on it, especially with the release of “LOL OK” with Akeos and Skream out today.

Having not released an album since 2014’s already groundbreaking Death & Magic, seven years is a long time to explore and grow as an artist. Even more so, seven years is a long time for a lot of new names to grow in the scene. Ace Aura put it best when he said that this track is really three generations of dubstep all together in one track — Skream representing the OGs of the OGs, MUST DIE! pushing the boom era of dubstep, and Akeos bringing in the new guard.

If you only do one thing today, it better be listening to the new @MUSTDIEmusic x @akeos_ x @I_Skream track. Hearing three generations of dubstep in this one track is such a unique feeling. Great job, guys!https://t.co/sgcI3qai8S — Ace Aura (@OfficialAceAura) April 16, 2021

The four-minute bass journey is wonderfully weird, incredibly creative, and positively addicting. As Skream himself said, it’s only of “the most random (and extremely fun) collabs of the year,” and we’d be more than inclined to agree.

Shouts to @MUSTDIEmusic and @akeos_ for being involved in the most random (and extremely fun) collab of the year! — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) April 16, 2021

This is the last single we’ll get before MUST DIE!’s album comes out next month, check it out below!

Photo via @Schafferbrady