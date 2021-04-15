Nurture, the new album from Porter Robinson, is just around the corner, releasing April 23. The day after, Saturday, April 24, Porter’s virtual festival Secret Sky will return for its second iteration, and the official lineup was just revealed.

Featuring sets from Baauer, Boys Noize, Rezz, Swardy (of The M Machine), Wave Racer, and more, this is definitely a festival you will not want to miss.

Continuing Porter’s love of curation and highlighting artists not as well known in the EDM world, additional performances from Masakatsu Takagi, Salute, Serph, Yvette Young, James Ivy, End Of The World, and Kero Kero Bonito are sure to attract many other music fans who otherwise might not tune in.

Imanu b2b Buunshin, Laxcity, and No Rome round out the full lineup for the event.

Find out more at secretskyfest.com.