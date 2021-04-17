Three years after the legendary DJ/producer’s passing, Tomorrowland will tribute Avicii via One World Radio. “…devoted in loving memory of the Swedish legend, looking back on all the beautiful musical contributions he gifted to the world.”

Throughout the entire day on Tuesday, April 20, more than 60 of Avicii’s greatest hits and iconic festival anthems will be played out on the radio station. Plus, live clips from his performances at Tomorrowland tied in with heartfelt messages from fans around the world.

MORE: ‘Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii’ Expected This Fall

Collaborators and fellow DJs Dimitri Vegas, Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke, Kygo and Aloe Blacc will be weighing in with their favorite Avicii memories. In addition, Nicky Romero and Laidback Luke have prepared a special hour-long show of Avicii originals to honor their friend.

Avicii’s father Klas Bergling will also take the air to talk “Levels,” which landed the number one spot on the Tomorrowland Top 1000, his son’s global success and more.

Tune in this Tuesday on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio to celebrate Avicii all day long!

Photo via Tomorrowland