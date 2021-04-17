Gaspard Augé of Justice presents his first solo departure from the iconic duo with his new single and short film “Force Majeure.” Out now via Genesis / Ed Banger Records / Because Music.

The song derives the nostalgic feeling one gets when listening to their favorite classic electronic/dance tune. Whirling analog synths, bright keys and theatrical elements come together like a Justice anthem or theme song, celebrating the kind of rock and rave union experienced in the mid-2000s.

We love this description given in a press release: “‘Force Majeure’ exudes a bombastic playfulness, crafting a sonic utopia that ignores narrow definitions of ‘good taste or bad taste’ and captures the innocence of enjoying music in your youth, where you’re guided first and foremost by feeling.”

Thus, the producer creates a familiar, vibrant energy with “Force Majeure.” Like an old friend dropping in to say, “Hello” — or more like, totally rock out. We expect more of this on Gaspard’s forthcoming body of work, Escapades.

Listen here!

Gaspard Augé – Force Majeure

Stream/download: https://gaspardauge.lnk.to/forcemajeure

Gaspard Augé – Force Majeure (Official Video)