Winter Music Conference (WMC) in Miami is hosting its first-ever virtual event over May 20 & 21.

Stacked with a lineup of speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities, WMC Virtual focuses on “Rebuilding, Rethinking, and Innovation” in collaboration with The Magnetic Agency Group and VRJAM.

The online conference features Pioneer DJ, SiriusXM, Beatport, Bing, Spotify, Avid, Audionamix, iZotope, IK Multimedia, Viberate, Discogs, DistroKid, ROCKI, Rally.io, Tribe and more to be announced.

Day 1 panel topics range from VSTs to playlisting to blockchain technology to VR and virtual events. Plus, a Spotify masterclass, leveling up music production, a virtual afterparty and much more. Followed by Day 2’s music and tech showcase TBA.

The WMC team shares:

Are you looking to get started in the electronic music, tech, gear, or live events industry? Are you an artist or DJ looking to break through or refine your craft? Are you already in the industry and looking for more connections? Then WMC Virtual is for you.

According to WMC, hopeful 2020 attendees who held on to their badge will be given complimentary access to WMC Virtual and also receive a badge for the next in-person event, plus one.

More details, registration info and schedule here via the WMC website.

WMC Virtual Edition 2021