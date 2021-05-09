Techno legend Carl Cox has announced a scholarship program in collaboration with WaterBear, The College of Music.

Carl Cox Scholarship Award celebrates the launch of the college’s newly launched BA (Hons) Electronic Music and Business degree. The scholarship is eligible to all students enrolling in the course, which starts up September 2021.

As an inspiration and innovator of dance music, Carl Cox knows what it takes to have success in the music business. He will award one deserving student with musical equipment valued at £15,000 to help their dreams become a reality.

He shares:

I’m really excited to support WaterBear – The College of Music in providing this scholarship award and contributing to someone’s career journey in music. Hopefully this will help the creative process and lead to some great new electronic music that we can all enjoy.

The Electronic Music and Business track via WaterBear can be studied on-site in Brighton, or online via distance learning from anywhere in the world. The college prides itself on smaller class sizes, flexible course delivery and one-on-one mentoring.

Details and how to apply here.