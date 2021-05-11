After hosting an Electric Daisy Carnival AMA on Reddit, Pasquale Rotella has taken to social media to share a massive update on various other Insomniac events.

He thanks those who have shown support through the EDC date change — “You give me the strength to keep moving forward.” As of now the event is set to take place over October 22 – 24, 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Next up, HARD Summer is scheduled to move forward in SoCal over July 31 – August 1, 2021. Beyond Wonderland is set for August 27 – 28, 2021 at the Nos Events Center, also in SoCal.

Most notably, the lineup “leak” for Beyond Wonderland has been revealed, featuring Diplo, Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, Tiësto, Flosstradamus, Mija, Dillon Francis, Dr. Fresch, Kayzo and so many more. Swipe below for the full lineup reveal.

Rotella shares, “A bunch more lineups TBA in the coming weeks, including Escape, Day Trip, Beyond Wonderland Gorge, EDC Las Vegas & Audio Bay Area. Countdown is planned for NYE & Okeechobee is set to return in 2022.”

Rotella also recognizes the challenges that may still exist. He says Insomniac has back up dates for all events just in case, which will be communicated in advance. Ticket refunds or transfers will be issued in case of a date change, and he makes special note to encourage all hopeful attendees to “take the uncertainty of these times into consideration when planning travel arrangements for upcoming shows.”

He also thanks the 250,000 people who ventured through Electric Mile and the 85,000 who pulled up to more than 70 Park ‘N Rave drive-in shows. Plus, the millions of viewers who tuned into Rave-A-Thons and Insomniac TV.

Rotella says, “Our goal this past year has been to continue to bring happiness during uncertain times.”

Read the full statement from Pasquale Rotella below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasquale Rotella (@pasqualerotella)

Photo via Insomniac