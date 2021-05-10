Porter Robinson announced the dates and lineup for his Second Sky festival just last week, and now he’s revealed the dates and locations for a full Nurture live tour for North America.

Nurture, Porter’s second album, was released April 23 and immediately received rave reviews. The next day, he performed the album live for the first time at Secret Sky, the digital version of his Second Sky festival that debuted in 2019.

Fans now get to witness the Nurture live performance in person this fall. Jai Wolf will provide support, and other artists will probably be announced based on region at a later time.

Presale starts Wed, May 12th @ 10:00am PDT. Full dates and presale registration can be found here.