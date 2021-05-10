Skrillex has officially shared his new track “Butterflies,” marking the first official new music of his since 2019.

On “Butterflies” Skrillex taps renowned producer Four Tet and musical powerhouse Starrah for this house inspired song. The track highlights Skrillex’s penchant for collaboration and curation pairing his dynamic and nuanced production with two of music’s most credible and respected artists.

His last song in 2019 was “Power Hour” with Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign, with “Malokera” and his Show Tracks EP coming before that, all in the same year.

Fans suspect that this is the first single from an upcoming larger body of work (i.e., an album), but of course we’ve been burned by these rumors before.

Check out the new track below.

Photo Credit: Coughs