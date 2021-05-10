After weeks, nay months, nay years of waiting for new Skrillex music, after wiping Instagram and more, he’s finally dropping new music today – “Butterflies” with Starrah and Four Tet.

Though we haven’t been diligently and studiously following all of his possible releases – we knew “El Dorado” with Starrah was coming, but we didn’t know anything with Four Tet was on the plate. The two have gone back to back a few times at shows, but the combination of their production styles makes for an exciting release.

it has 3 drops — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 9, 2021

Check out the preview below. We don’t know exactly what time it’s going live today, so keep an eye on socials to be the first to know when it’s up!

Photo via Marilyn Hue