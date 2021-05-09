TRAKTOR PRO is now compatible with with Beatport LINK and Beatsource LINK.

The LINK integration delivers the music catalogs of Beatport and Beatsource streaming directly into Native Instruments’ flagship DJ software TRAKTOR PRO 3.

Not only can DJs playback full-length streams of their entire catalog inside TRAKTOR PRO itself, they can access their LINK playlists, charts, curated playlists and sets as well. Add cue points and loops to any track, create unlimited smart playlists with Beatport or Beatsource tracks, and apply TRAKTOR FX in the mix.

The system offers full caching of currently playing tracks, so temporary internet outages are not a problem. Plus, users can store up to 100 tracks with the forthcoming Offline Locker feature.

LINK integrates seamlessly with TRAKTOR KONTROL S2, S3, S4 as well as X1, Z1, and F1.

Get the latest version of TRAKTOR PRO 3 featuring Beatport or Beatsource LINK in Public Beta here, in advance of the official launch this summer.