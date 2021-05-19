Red Rocks will resume full capacity on June 21, 2021.

Starting immediately, Red Rocks will welcome a capacity up to 6,300 spectators each night. That’s more than double what the open air venue has been able to allow safely thus far in 2021.

In 33 days, Red Rocks will be able to operate fully with up to 9,525 attendees.

Red Rocks further clarifies via tweet:

Even though capacities are increasing, individual shows may not be sold to that capacity, and the 2021 schedule is still subject to change depending on artist availability.

Face coverings are not required in the main seating area. However, they will continue to be required inside the Visitor Center, Trading Post and restrooms.

Red Rocks has a stacked lineup of 2021 shows featuring Zeds Dead, Rüfüs Du Sol, Louis the Child, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Illenium, and many more.

See below and get more info on upcoming Red Rocks events here.

The seating capacity limit for Red Rocks has increased to 6,300 fans. We will resume 💫 full capacity 💫 starting June 21, 2021! At this time, face coverings will continue to be required inside the Visitor Center, Trading Post and restrooms. pic.twitter.com/p2fFL7U6qF — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 18, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com