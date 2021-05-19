Only two days ago, we were hearing rumors that Lollapalooza was still happening this year and that we might’ve heard an announcement as early as this week. Sure enough, this morning, the Chicago-based festival announced their 2021 lineup, as well as ticket on-sale this afternoon at 12pm CT.

On the top of the lineup is Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cyrus. The lines below paint a fantastic picture for the EDM-focused Perry’s Stage, with Marshmello, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, Slander, and Steve Aoki in the top few lines. Beyond that, there’s Lauv, Tchami, Jauz, Big Wild, Yellow Claw, Subtronics, Oliver Heldens, Cash Cash, Peekaboo, TNGHT, Elohim, Sullivan King, Dabin, Saymyname, Riot Ten, Lost Kings, Wooli, and more.

Check out the full lineup below and follow the link in the tweet for tickets!

Photo via Chris Hershman / Red Bull Content Pool