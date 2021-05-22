Calvin Harris has a ripe summer hit on his hands, a collaborative dance anthem with British singer/songwriter Tom Grennan.

The producer readies fans for his first new music of 2021 and shares an official audio preview of “By Your Side” via the announcement video below, complete with floral visuals and a bright demeanor. An additional preview, which focuses on the lyrical performance, is available to watch via YouTube here.

In 2020, Harris teamed up with The Weeknd on “Over Now,” and also introduced his Love Regenerator alter ego. He dropped a wave of powerful house and techno-inspired tracks under the alias including “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1” followed by “The Power of Love II,” “Regenerate Love,” “Give Me Strength,” “Peace Love Happiness” and more.

This quote from Harris has stuck with us and still rings true:

I am now solely in the business, and have been for the last four years, of making music to make me feel good in the hope that it makes other people feel as good, or even just a little bit as good and improves their day.

“By Your Side” is yet another change of pace from one of dance music’s finest. Listen here!

Calvin Harris x Tom Grennan – “By Your Side” (Preview)