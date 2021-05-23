Tomorrowland’s Around the World lineup for 2021 just dropped featuring some of dance music’s finest!

The roster includes Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, HI-LO, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture and many more.

In less than two months, Tomorrowland will welcome back music fans from all corners of the world to the magical island of Pāpiliōnem. The two-day digital music festival experience goes down July 16 & 17, adapted to all time zones for optimum viewing.

Around the World made history last year amid the pandemic and the 2021 edition aims to bring together more than 40 of the world’s most prominent artists in electronic dance music across six mesmerizing digital stages once again. On top of exclusive performances, viewers can expect spectacular special effects and astonishing 3D-technology and video production.

Tickets are available via tomorrowland.com. Festival Passes start at €20.00, followed by Festival Pass + On-Demand Pass at €25.00, and a Home Celebration Pass bundle for sharing with friends priced at €50.00.

If you haven’t seen one of Tomorrowland’s live streams yet — now is the time! Check out the lineup below and get excited!

Tomorrowland Around the World 2021 Lineup