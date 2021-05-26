Tchami unleashed his much anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album Year Zero in 2020 — and in 2021, it’s getting remixed.

The producer recently took to Twitter to share the news. The first Year Zero remix drops this Friday and he wants to know — “can you guess the remixer?” Several potential names have been thrown into the mix including DJ Snake, Ibranovski, and AC Slater, but all signs point to Malaa.

Days ago, Malaa posted this video to his Instagram feed sharing an unmistakeable remix of “Praise” featuring Gunna. With only seconds of the production having been shared, we can’t wait to hear the full Malaa treatment.

The album offers 16 premium Tchami cuts like “Proud,” “All On Me” featuring ZHU, and “Faith” featuring Marlena Shaw — so the possibilities of what’s to come are endless.

See the conversation below and check back Friday to hear the first of Year Zero remixed.