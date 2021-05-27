As festival season returns, Insomniac Events is introducing a whole new festival brand called Day Trip Festival this year, and the lineup has just been announced.

While still yet to have its inaugural year, Insomniac has delivered on the demand from fans, proudly adding a second day to the debut summer festival, now set to take place on July 3 & 4, 2021. The famed Day Trip experience travels from its original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, offering 360-degree ocean views while hosting nearly 40 of the most well-known and emerging stars in house music across multiple festival stages.

As the house music scene continues to reach new heights, Day Trip is already on the way to positioning itself in the mix of leading destinations in the US dedicated to the burgeoning genre. The all-encompassing festival experience will feature a live performance from the Canadian Funk Lords Chromeo, Higher Ground head-honcho Diplo, French house pioneer Tchami, chart-topping Insomniac Records artist John Summit, melodic house innovators Artbat, a slew of exclusive b2b collaborations, including Tchami b2b Wax Motif, Lee Foss b2b John Summit, Dombresky b2b Noizu, and respected veterans from the scene, including Doc Martin, Nic Fanciulli, Marshall Jefferson, Justin Martin and Gene Farris. Some of the genre’s leading ladies are also well represented, including Nora En Pure, Sofi Tukker, VNSSA, J. Worra, LP Giobbi, Lauren Lane, Nala, and Honeyluv.

Tickets for the second day of Day Trip Festival go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. PT. Those that have already purchased a ticket to day one of the festival or have joined the waitlist will receive priority access to purchase first. Day Trip is a 21+ festival.