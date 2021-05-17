It’s been seven months since Getter’s last EP, three years since his last album, and soon we’re going to get something new courtesy of some heavily cryptic teasers.

This definitely flew under our radar, probably thanks in part to the nondescript fashion of the announcement, but back on May 7, Getter announced the forthcoming Some Creature EP. He shared the news in Morse code, and also reversed the order of the letters so it was spelled out backward.

Yesterday, he shared another such teaser, this time translating to “six original songs.”

When Getter released NAPALM back in October last year, we called it “unhinged.” The producer himself told Forbes that he usually makes music for live shows, but “since there’s no shows now, I kind of took that part of the thought process and threw it away. So I was just like, ‘what’s the craziest s**t that I can make that people just want to hear?’”

Now that shows are coming back, we’re curious to hear if he’s going back to that sound he can play out or if he’s still on that ultimate creative kick. Stay tuned, we’re not sure when this is dropping but it’s bound to be soon.

Photo via Rukes.com