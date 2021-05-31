As one of the first music festivals to take place in 2021, Sunset Music Festival in Tampa, Florida became testing grounds for plenty of fresh, new IDs over the weekend.

This unreleased gem between Seven Lions and Andrew Bayer has captured our attention with its divine, melodic grandeur. Enchanting vocals are matched with an entrancing groove as the producers find their stride together and unleash absolute magic.

In July, Andrew Bayer will join Seven Lions during his headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Whether or not the song will be released by then is unknown, but regardless, fans are in for a treat.

Also debuted at Sunset Music Festival, the new and buzzworthy Illenium x Said the Sky collaboration, “Crazy Times.” Forthcoming on Illenium’s upcoming album, Fallen Embers, the track can be heard here.

Seven Lions x Andrew Bayer – ID

Photo via Rukes.com