With energy at an all-time high for the return of live events, Sullivan King took the stage at Sunset Music Festival in Tampa over the weekend.

One of the standout productions from his performance was undoubtedly this collaboration between him and Excision. The video below shared via r/edm exposes a healthy portion of the track, complete with heavy rock/metal influence and relentless bass drops. Blending genres like this is truly an art that Sullivan King has mastered.

Previously, the bass music superstars teamed up on “Wake Up” and “Fight Through The Pain” in 2018. More recently, “Unbound,” in 2021 as part of Sullivan King’s 7-track To the Grave EP.

Sunset Music Festival was ripe for collaborative IDs, including this Illenium x Said the Sky collab and another between Seven Lions x Andrew Bayer.

Sullivan King x Excision – ID

Photo via Rukes.com