Avant-garde producer and transgender icon SOPHIE has left a lasting impact industry, forever changing the scope of pop, electronic, and beyond — and there’s so much yet to be heard.

According to a new report from Billboard, the future of potential posthumous releases remains primarily up to SOPHIE’s family and also partly to the labels, Future Classic and the Transgressive Records.

Unreleased material reportedly ranges from “rough sketches to nearly complete songs,” some of which were at the mixing stage when the producer tragically passed in January.

SOPHIE’s brother, Ben Long, reveals to Billboard, “There is a lot of music in the vaults, absolutely. There are literally hundreds of tracks.”

Long worked closely with SOPHIE in the studio and on tour and says the plan was to release a pop record, then an experimental album, and keep the cycle going.

“There are many, many discussions to be had,” Long shares. “The most important thing for us is doing right by SOPHIE — putting stuff out that SOPHIE was happy with and would want to be out.”

The possibility of SOPHIE’s unheard productions getting released remains a bittersweet topic and we’re grateful for the unmatched brilliance heard thus far. Explore SOPHIE’s exquisite collection here.

Source: Billboard