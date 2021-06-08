Daft Punk’s Discovery era will soon be rediscovered in a book coming 2021.

Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, written by music journalist Ben Cardew, recaps the iconic duo’s most reputable record and the history behind it. It’s all about Discovery as a global phenomenon — examining its musical impact and also how the album fits into popular culture.

The book’s synopsis reads:

Daft Punk’s Discovery is a record that looked into the future and liked what it saw. An album that predicted the electronic music explosion, YouTube and the end of privacy, while dragging soft rock back into vogue.

Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled includes over 25 interviews, including exclusive, unreleased material with Daft Punk. It’s not out until September 3, but you can grab a pre-order copy here.

The book was reportedly written before the duo parted ways. They went out with a bang back in February, but their legacy carries on.

Source: Mixmag