Eleven years ago, Pendulum released their final album, Immersion. Afterward, Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen would tour the world as Knife Party as El Hornet continued the legacy of Pendulum’s live shows with raucous DJ sets. But, we always knew that the extraordinary drum & bass outfit would one day return.

Today marks the release of the group’s first major project in 11 years, the Elemental EP. Following the release of “Driver,” “Nothing For Free,” and “Come Alive,” they wrap up the EP with the release of “Louder Than Words,” their collaboration with Hybrid Minds.

Overall, Elemental does a phenomenal job of showing that Pendulum haven’t lost a step at all in this past decade, as sonic elements from Hold Your Colour, In Silico, and Immersion permeate each and every track. That being said, each track is also a clear evolution from their old sounds as they work to incorporate more advanced techniques and songwriting into their repertoire.

Listen to Elemental and their new collaboration with Hybrid Minds below.