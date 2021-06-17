In an unexpected turn of events, Tomorrowland may be forced to postpone once again.

Despite plans to fully reopen the country this summer, including large-scale events, the Belgian government has denied the festival’s permit application. Organizers describe the decision as “a sledgehammer blow.”

The possibility of Tomorrowland taking place over two weekends, August 27 – 29 and September 3 – 5, seemed promising just over a week ago. Festival organizers shared a positive outlook on the potential 2021 event and were hopeful to move forward with lifted restrictions.

However, local news sources reveal the festival’s permit has been denied due to “risks to public safety and health.” More specific reasons cited include lack of police force and concerns from advisory group GEMS.

Furthermore, “The Ministerial Decree regarding the maximum capacity at events from mid-August (75,000 people) has not yet been published. That is why mayors can legally only allow events up to 400 people for the time being.”

Spokesperson Debby Wilmsen weighs in on the decision — “We haven’t had a festival for two years, which is very hard both financially and emotionally for our entire team. We were so keen on this, and it all looked positive.”

Sources: HLN, VRT