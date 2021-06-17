This August, Splash House returns to Palm Springs to celebrate its eighth summer and the joyful reunion of its fun-loving community. Those in the know love Splash House for its forward-thinking dance music curation, poolside parties, and resort amenities that make it a renowned destination for music fans and festival travelers. Fans may now rejoice as Splash House announces lineups for its first double weekender August 13-15 and 20-22.

Weekend one welcomes some of modern house’s biggest stars to the party like Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet super-duo Get Real, Australian forerunner Dom Dolla, French 4/4 anthemist Shiba San, Tool Room’s Mark Knight and the illustrious Moon Boots (DJ Set). The next generation will be in full force too with Detroit’s DJ Holographic, Eskuche, Dateless, Lubelski, Sohmi and more carrying the torch. The bill is also topped by multi-genre stylings from TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, Seb Wildblood, Poolside (DJ Set), and a Tycho DJ Set.

Weekend two digs just as deep with dance luminaries like Camelphat, Gorgon City, Bob Moses (Club Set) and Yotto taking center stage. Indie crossover idols SG Lewis (DJ Set), The Brothers Macklovitch, San Holo, and Surf Mesa, while global house capitalizes on the poolside energy with genre leaders Bontan, Sonny Fodera, Toni Varga, Clyde P b2b Tim Baresko and more. Some of underground dance’s most prized acts round out weekend two including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), Galcher Lustwerk and Kim Ann Foxman.

By night Splash Mates transform from hotel partiers to After Hours legends, taking over the nostalgic open-air haunts of Palm Springs Air Museum. Weekend one will see Lane 8, Green Velvet, and Mason Maynard touchdown on the runway, followed by a weekend two triumph with MK, Cloonee, and a special guest. Amidst hangers and retro planes it remains one of the coolest places to have a dance and enjoy the desert breeze.

For access to the Splash House On Sale, you must register at splashhouse.com. On Sale opens June 17th at 12pm. Guests must be 21+ to attend. Passes start at $159; After Hours passes start at $60. Hotel Packages available at all host hotels starting at $300 per person.