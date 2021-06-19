Louis the Child is back with more sunshiny future bass sounds for your summer, this time with the help of alternative pop star Goth Babe. The Chicago-based duo’s latest release is “Encinitas,” independently released by Goth Babe.

The song embodies what we have come to expect of Louis the Child — summery, synthy and tropical. And the name further solidifies the song’s status as a summer hit — the track is named after the beach town of Encinitas in California.

The popular alternative artist is also featured on several stops of Louis the Child’s forthcoming Euphoria Tour, which makes its way across the United States starting in July.

So roll the car windows down and blast this tune — we know you want to!