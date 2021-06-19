Despite years and years of touring and myriad albums under his belt, not to mention literally pioneering a genre, David Guetta’s golden years are behind him. With so much young talent coming out of the wood work, and crowds pretty much remaining just as young (on average), fans flocked to names like Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, and Marshmello, rather than Guetta, Tiesto, or Afrojack.

That being said, Guetta has definitely amassed a net worth over the years and it’s just grown even larger thanks to a single, massive deal with Warner Music Group. In the deal, reports Digital Music News, Guetta sold his major recording catalog, and will receive future royalties of said music, for the tune of around $100 million.

The deal will push his net worth into the $150-175MM range.

Back in 2017, when Forbes put out their annual Highest Paid DJs list, Guetta commented on the all-in-good-fun rivalry between some of the scene’s richest headliners.

“Of course I pay attention to it,” said Guetta. “We all do!”

“There is competition, but in a positive way,” he continued. ”We’re all really good friends.”

And, though paltry in comparison, Guetta is also selling his 37th-floor Miami apartment for $14M, which will bump up his immediate net worth even more.

