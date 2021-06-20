Illenials who want an early preview of Illenium’s upcoming album, Fallen Embers will have the opportunity to hear at his upcoming Trilogy show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In addition to hour-long Ascend, Awake, and Ashes sets, highlighting each album and era, Illenium has carved out a 20-minute time slot exclusively for previewing new music from his fourth studio album. The Trilogy show takes place two weeks before the release of Fallen Embers on July 16.

Illenium shares in the post below: “Releasing set times for TRILOGY so everyone can plan accordingly! Can’t wait to see you all at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas July 3rd”

Also joining the show, 3LAU and Cloudnone.

See details below and get tickets here!

Illenium Trilogy Set Times

Releasing set times for TRILOGY so everyone can plan accordingly! Can’t wait to see you all at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas July 3rd 🙂 Tix → https://t.co/tn1zsfqGug pic.twitter.com/IgXbtfU5pW — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) June 19, 2021

Photo: Matthew Dippel