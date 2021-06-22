Dabin is making his presence known in 2021 with a brand new album, which is completely finished.

The producer just tweeted out, “my third album is done,” sparking much excitement among the dance music community.

Dabin first came on the scene in 2012 and later unleashed his 8-track Bloodless EP in 2014. What’s considered his debut album, Two Hearts, came out in 2017 — followed up strongly by Wild Youth in 2019.

Known for his production and instrumentation, Dabin has revitalized the EDM scene with his genius. In addition, his high-profile collaborations “Hearts on Fire” with Illenium and Lights and “First Time” with Seven Lions, Slander and Dylan Matthew have catapulted his career to the next level. He’s also performed live with Said The Sky, Day, and KJ Sawka as part of Illenium’s live touring band.

No further details on the new album thus far, but stay tuned for more details.