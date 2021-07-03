Last October, Louis The Child dropped their new beat tape, Candy II, featuring collaborations with Whethan and TroyBoi, among 17 other tracks. This week, the duo dropped a remix of “Keep Moving” from the release, dubbing it “Keep On Moving,” this time bringing NEZ and Theophilus London onto the track to keep it fresh.

Transforming the housey original, NEZ and London give the new cut a much heftier hip hop flavor with a significant amount more groove and a bit more subtle beat. It’s borne from the same original but certainly a new spin that fans should find easy to vibe with.

The track will be featured on their upcoming Euphoria Project, and you can likely hear more from it on their upcoming 30+ date amphitheater Euphoria Tour this summer. The tour will be also supported by Jai Wolf, K.Flay, The Knocks, Washed Out, What So Not, Whethan, Crooked Colours, Elderbrook, EVAN GIIA, Goth Babe, ilo ilo, MEMBA Slenderbodies, and Win & Woo. See all dates and tickets for the tour here.

Check out “Keep On Moving” below!

