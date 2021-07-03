Dreamstate, Insomniac’s massive annual trance festival, returns this year to NOS Event Center and just dropped the first round of artists to grace the stage in just a few months.

Gabriel & Dresden, Grum, Myon, Matt Fax, and more will usher you into your own dream state this coming November, along with Dezza, DJ Adam Scott, Estiva, Fehrplay, Genix, Jaytech, Jeroma Isma-Ae, Jorza, and Sunny Lax.

There’s another artist announcement scheduled for some time today and probably a couple more still coming after that.

Tickets are on sale next Wednesday, July 7 at 12pm PT via dreamstatesocal.com.

Half way there, Dreamers!🦋☁️ Set your gaze on the third #DreamstateSoCal artist lineup.🤩 Stay tuned for another release tomorrow.💙✨ More info → https://t.co/rmTrS92lAU pic.twitter.com/49kQGfGr9h — Dreamstate (@DreamstateUSA) July 2, 2021

Photo courtesy of Insomniac Events