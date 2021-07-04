KnownOrigin, Illumino and BEAR NFT are teaming up to host the first-ever Ethereum-run virtual music festival via Ethereum-based computer game Decentraland.

To The Moon takes place later this month, on July 11, starting at 6:00 PM UTC. Powered by the Ethereum blockchain and in-game currency MANA, the experience is a “browser-based and crypto-powered online game with Minecraft-style and Second Life style-socializing.”

The lineup features artists Ookay, SNBRN, Win & Woo and Autograf. Plus, according to the event page, Dr. Fresch will be coming through as Fred Thrust with a special lo-fi set.

NFT marketplace KnownOrigin will host To The Moon at its virtual headquarters, also in collaboration with cutting-edge NFT collectives Illumino and BEAR NFT.

Attendees will receive a virtual POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) token, along with the opportunity to buy in-game items and any one of 90,000 plots of in-game land as Non-Fungible Tokens.

More details here.

Source: Coin Quora | Photo via Rukes.com